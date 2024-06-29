Insider Buying: Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA) Director Buys C$60,000.00 in Stock

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Quintiliani purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

Gowest Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GWA opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Gowest Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$87.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

