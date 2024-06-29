Insider Buying: Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA) Director Buys C$60,000.00 in Stock

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Quintiliani purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.
Gowest Gold Stock Performance
Shares of GWA opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Gowest Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$87.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.40.
