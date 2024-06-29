Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Acquires C$189,181.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,181.00.

Scott Shimek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Shimek acquired 36,667 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,845.18.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Scott Shimek acquired 8,500 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.73 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.98.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

