Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $276,726.02 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $243.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $252.87.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.
ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.09.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
