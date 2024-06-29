Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Sells $139,938.34 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $139,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $142.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.60. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $225.23.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BeiGene by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

