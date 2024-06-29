Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$349,155.84 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CP stock opened at C$107.74 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.32.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.