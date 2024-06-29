Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $641,516.70 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $641,516.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,629,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $594,797.28.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $581,883.26.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $725,741.31.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.3 %

NET stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of -156.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

