Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,831,040.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,466,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,241,157.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

