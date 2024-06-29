Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Sells $26,733.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) Director Kevin W. Mullins sold 12,730 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $26,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.00 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 120,764 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

