Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) versus Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Critical Survey

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Integral Ad Science $474.37 million 3.29 $7.24 million $0.01 972.97

Profitability

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integral Ad Science.

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Integral Ad Science 0.59% 0.32% 0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Ad Science 0 3 11 0 2.79

Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $16.77, suggesting a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

