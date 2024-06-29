Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $551,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.9% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 113,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,467,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390,884. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.