International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 5.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $172.95. 4,193,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

