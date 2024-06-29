International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Up 395.5% in June

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 395.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

ICTEF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. International Container Terminal Services has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Get International Container Terminal Services alerts:

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry and cargo owners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.