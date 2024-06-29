International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Up 395.5% in June

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 395.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance
ICTEF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. International Container Terminal Services has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.38.
International Container Terminal Services Company Profile
