International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of International Land Alliance stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 480,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,819. International Land Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.
International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.
