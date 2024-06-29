Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,778. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $447.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

