Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Up 124.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $332,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW remained flat at $25.21 during midday trading on Friday. 14,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

