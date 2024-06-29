Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $278.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2198 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

