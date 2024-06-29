Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,612 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 320,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,917. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

