Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,211,000 after purchasing an additional 917,284 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 193,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.