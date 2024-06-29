Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 8,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $213.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

