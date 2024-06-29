Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 30,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 13,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Invesque Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Invesque had a negative net margin of 47.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. The business had revenue of C$58.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

