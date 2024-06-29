Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 3,271 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $73.69. 8,997,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,318. The company has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

