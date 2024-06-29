Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,207,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,160. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.