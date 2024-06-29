Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 67.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,911,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 453.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 72.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 58,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,209. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

