Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 4,324 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.59. 1,281,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

