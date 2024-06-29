Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $7,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,157,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $7,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,157,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $64,987,920. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.48. 2,879,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $355.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

