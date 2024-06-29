iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.57

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.57 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.59). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.61), with a volume of 33,521 shares trading hands.

IOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities raised shares of iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.35) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.35) target price on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.32. The company has a market cap of £143.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. This represents a yield of 2.08%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

