IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.80. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. IRIDEX comprises 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

