iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.71. 7,427,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

