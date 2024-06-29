iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $99.49. 300,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,095. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

