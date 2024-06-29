iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 179.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 190,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

