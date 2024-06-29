iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 652,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Get iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.