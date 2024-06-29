iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:GOVZ)

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVZ stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,131 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
