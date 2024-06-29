iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 406.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

