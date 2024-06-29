iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 35,924 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,226.2% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 203,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

