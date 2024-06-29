iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Webster Bank N. A.’s 10th Largest Position

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,781,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

