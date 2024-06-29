iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 65,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,016,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

