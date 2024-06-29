iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 65,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
