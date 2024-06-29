iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.