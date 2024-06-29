iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.10

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 588951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.