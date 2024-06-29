iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.10

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 588951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

