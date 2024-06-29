iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.25 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2494 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $51.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,812 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
