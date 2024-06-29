iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:IBHD)

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1178 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
IBHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,560 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.
About iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.