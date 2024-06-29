iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1372 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBHE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,737 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

