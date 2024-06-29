iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1372 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBHE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,737 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.
About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.