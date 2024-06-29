iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on July 5th

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IBHJ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. 7,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
