iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
IBMM remained flat at $26.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,202 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF
