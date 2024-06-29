iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMM remained flat at $26.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,202 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

