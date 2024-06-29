iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS IBMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,745 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
