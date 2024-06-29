iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IBMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,774 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.