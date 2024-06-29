iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
IBMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,774 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF
