iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IBMP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 118,061 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
