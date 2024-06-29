iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBMR stock remained flat at $24.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $25.68.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF
