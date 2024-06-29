iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Declares $0.28 Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance
GVI stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 83,800 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.65.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile
