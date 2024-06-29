iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Plans $0.19 Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1928 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
CEMB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 37,141 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $51.78.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
