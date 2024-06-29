iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 12,985 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 2,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22.

About iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

